Blasting taking place for Klamath Dam removal project

By Fox 26 News

The largest dam removal project in American history is happening at the California-Oregon border.

Reservoir drawdown will continue through the spring.

Once completed, dam removal and lakebed restoration activities will begin.

Copco No. 2 was fully removed in October, the first of the four dams to be removed from the Klamath River.

The State of California is working through a partnership with the Klamath River Renewal Corporation, the federal government, the State of Oregon, and Klamath Basin Tribes.

The Klamath Dam removal project will benefit the Tribes, ecosystem, and salmon.

The demolition is part of a national movement to return the natural flow of the nation’s rivers and restore habitat for fish and the ecosystems that sustain other wildlife.