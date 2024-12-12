Mystery NJ drones are coming from Iranian mothership offshore, congressman suggests: ‘Should be shot down’

By Alex Oliveira and Craig McCarthy – NY Post

A New Jersey congressman claimed Wednesday that the mystery drones over the Garden State are from Iran, and they’re being launched by a mothership parked off the East Coast.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a Republican, said the drones “very possibly could be” from Iran, citing confidential sources during an appearance on Fox News Wednesday morning.

“I’m going to tell you the real deal. Iran launched a mothership that contains these drones,” Van Drew said. “It’s off the East Coast of the United States of America. They’ve launched drones.”

A state senator in New Jersey is calling for a limited state of emergency banning all drone usage.
“These drones should be shot down,” he said, adding that “the military is on full alert with this.”

The Pentagon has later rebuked Van Drew’s claims, insisting there is “no evidence” the drones belong to a foreign adversary – but did not offer any explanation whatsoever as to what they actually are.

Start the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*