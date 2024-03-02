Nebraska all-ages drag show to feature 6-year-old drag queen ‘Lulu Lovely Twirls’ at Omaha coffee shop

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

An all-ages LGBTQ drag show is being promoted by Heartland Pride in Omaha, Nebraska.

The group is using a young child dressed in drag to promote the show, which will occur on Sunday, March 10 at Urban Abbey coffee shop in Omaha. The child is reportedly a 6-year-old drag performer known as “Lulu Lovely Twirls.” Twirls will be performing at the event, the group said.

Heartland Pride announced the show on Facebook, encouraging people of all ages to “come see your favorite performers.” The event will include performances, as well as Drag Queen Story Hour, which is a book reading aimed at children that has been at the center of controversy.

“The Flower Power show will feature LuLu LovelyTwirls, Babygírl T Uchawi (Drag Queen Story Hour Reader), Pollie Pocket Roxia (Drag Queen Story Hour Reader), Alex Kennedy Androgyny (Heartland Pride Royalty), and Dren Kennedy (Heartland Pride Royalty).

“Donations from the event will support the Heartland Youth Pride event on Friday, July 12,” said Heartland Pride.

The LGBTQ Pride group added photos of its performers in the post.

Individuals raised concerns about the show on social media, specifically surrounding the “grooming” of children.

“Kids playing dress up: okay. Adults making children dress up for their arousal: ILLEGAL,” wrote reporter Anthony Hughes of OANN on X.

“What is wrong with the parents who are prostituting their children? Where is CPS?” another asked.

“Sick people that encourage others to come view a 6 year old drag queen,” wrote another.

Over the past several years, the LGBTQ community has been accused of “grooming” children at these all-ages Drag Queen Story Hour events. Shocking video footage from inside these events, of which there are many, shows biological men dressed in provocative drag attire performing sexually charged dances for these kids.

Gays Against Groomers, an anti-grooming LGBTQ activist organization, fights back against these events and claims that they are breeding grounds for the “sexualization and indoctrination of children.”