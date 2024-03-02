The EU parliament officially approved the ‘European Digital Identity Wallet’ yesterday.

By Eva Vlaardingerbroek

Although they say it’ll be voluntary – just like they said the digital vaccine passports would be voluntary – this system is the foundation for a Chinese social credit style digital surveillance state.

Once implemented, the EU’s goal is that 80% of the population uses their Digital ID by 2030 for almost all areas of life. From travel, social media and other online logins, doctor’s appointments, public transport – you’ll need your Digital Wallet for basically everything.

What could possibly go wrong there..?

