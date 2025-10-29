Netanyahu Orders ‘Immediate and Powerful’ Attacks on Gaza, Over 100 Killed

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the Israeli military to “immediately carry out forceful strikes in the Gaza Strip,” his office said in a statement, signaling the Gaza ceasefire deal is about to collapse.

Israel is claiming that its forces in Rafah came under attack by Hamas fighters, and Palestinians on the ground reported hearing gunfire and strikes in the south, but Hamas has said that it had “no relation to the shooting incident in Rafah and reaffirms its commitment to the cease-fire agreement.”

Israel currently controls about 58% of Gaza’s territory, and Netanyahu has reportedly decided to take over more territory.

After Netanyahu’s announcement, a series of airstrikes were reported in Gaza City and Khan Younis. According to Al Jazeera, witnesses said a “massive” strike hit near the Al-Shifa Hospital. At least 100 people have been killed, and pictures and videos show that at least 46 children are among the dead and wounded.

A wounded Palestinian child lies down, as he receives treatment, following an Israeli strike on a house, according to medics, at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, October 28, 2025. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas

Netanyahu’s statement also came after Israel accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire deal over claims that it was delaying and staging the recovery of the bodies of deceased Israeli hostages. Before the agreement was signed, Israeli officials acknowledged that the bodies would take time to find, and CNN cited officials who said some remains may never be found.

Israel released a video on Tuesday that it said showed Hamas burying a body and then bringing in the Red Cross to recover it, but according to Israeli media, the US didn’t buy Israel’s claim that the footage showed that Hamas violated the ceasefire and objected to Israel launching airstrikes. Then, the alleged attack took place in Rafah, and Netanyahu renewed airstrikes.

Israel has also impeded efforts to recover more bodies by refusing to allow Turkish and Qatari teams to enter the Strip and help locate and retrieve remains, according to two Arab officials speaking to The Times of Israel. The initiative would have also involved representatives from Israel, the US, and Egypt aiding in the effort.

In response to Netanyahu’s announcement, Hamas has said that it has postponed the planned handover of another body due to Israeli “violations.” Hamas’s military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, said any Israeli escalations “will hinder search, digging, and retrieval operations of the bodies, which will lead to a delay in recovering the bodies.” Later in the day, Hamas said that it found two more Israeli bodies during excavations in Gaza City.

While there has been a de-escalation in Gaza, Israeli forces have continued launching attacks since the ceasefire deal was signed on October 10, killing more than 100 Palestinians in that time. Israel has also not allowed the agreed-upon number of aid trucks to enter Gaza.

Comments from President Trump have also made clear that Israeli officials are eager to restart the full-scale genocidal campaign, and would do so if he gave the word. Despite Netanyahu’s announcement, a US official told Al Jazeera that the ceasefire is “still holding” and that the US intends to “continue to work to implement President Trump’s peace plan.”

Vice President JD Vance later insisted that the ceasefire was holding despite the renewed Israeli airstrikes. “The ceasefire is holding. That doesn’t mean that there aren’t going to be little skirmishes,” he told Fox News. “We know that Hamas or somebody else within Gaza attacked an IDF soldier. We expect the Israelis are going to respond — but I think the President’s peace is going to hold.”