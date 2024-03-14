NEW: Palm Beach County sheriff DESTROYS the federal government after Three illegals get arrested for kidn*pping and sex*ally assa*lting a woman

“The federal government has put the American people in jeopardy —- The most dangerous gangs in the world are in Miami after coming here from Venezuela… They make MS-13 look like school kids”

“They are going to do bad things, the director of the FBI testified that is not a matter of IF, is a matter of WHEN”

The three illegals from Guatemala, kidnapped a woman at 1 a.m. Monday in a residential area —- The trio then sexually battered her at two separate locations

One is facing charges of sexual assault and false imprisonment, while the others face two counts of felony criminal conspiracy

Their bond is $200,000 each

