New Poll: Only 21% of likely voters believe DOJ report on Epstein: Rasmussen

By Hannah Nightingale – The Postmillennial

A new poll released by Rasmussen Reports on Tuesday has revealed that less than one-fourth of likely voters in the US believe that the Department of Justice and FBI are telling the truth about infamous financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The poll found that just 21 percent believe that the DOJ and FBI are telling the truth. The majority of likely voters, 56 percent, said they do not believe they are telling the truth, while an additional 23 percent were unsure.

The poll was conducted between July 8 and 10 of 1,164 likely voters in the US and has a margin of error of 3 percent. This comes after a leaked memo from the FBI and DOJ concluded that there is no client list, and Epstein killed himself.

A separate poll from the Democracy Institute found that 63 percent of likely voters disagreed with the decision not to release a suspected client list from Epstein.

Among different 2024 voting groups, 63 percent of Trump voters disagreed with the decision, 72 percent of new 2024 voters disagreed, and 58 percent of Kamala Harris voters disagreed.

The only group to be split down the middle were upper-class likely voters, which were split 48 to 48. A total of 52 percent of middle-class voters disagreed, while 72 percent of working-class voters disagreed.

When asked whether the client list exists or not, 78 percent of working-class likely voters said they believe it’s being covered up, the most out of any group looked at. This was followed by 76 percent of new 2024 voters, and 75 percent of Trump 2024 voters.

Upper class likely voters were the most likely to say that the list doesn’t exist, at 43 percent, with 53 percent saying it was covered up. 57 percent of middle-class likely voters said they believe it was being covered up.

The Democracy Institute/Daily Express US poll was conducted between July 11 and 13 of 1,500 likely voters and has a margin of error of 3 percent.