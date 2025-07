"This is our ninth hearing on anti-Semitism in 18 months."

Democratic Rep. Bobby Scott opens House hearing on anti-Semitism by noting there's been ZERO hearings on "racism" and other identity-based grievances but NINE on "anti-Semitism." pic.twitter.com/iaLlofZKlM

— Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) July 16, 2025