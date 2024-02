NEW: San Francisco Appoints First Noncitizen to Serve on Elections Commission.

By I Meme Therefore I Am

Kelly Wong who came to the U.S. in 2019 from China and isn’t legally allowed to vote will be overseeing and creating policy for the San Francisco Department of Elections.

Wong is immigrant rights advocate who wants to educate other immigrants who don’t speak English about voting process.

Imagine that people who don’t want to integrate by doing the least and learn the national language will be deciding on the future of an American city.

Insanity.