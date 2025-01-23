Nicole Shanahan warns of an “extinction” level risk if AI-developed mRNA vaccines are rushed into use

By End Tribalism

“What we need for the mRNA platform right now is a moratorium. It’s not ready for human use.”

“It delivers an inconsistent result in individuals.”

“In order for our population to grow, to be strong, to be fully able-bodied, and for our human economy to thrive, we do need a moratorium on the mRNA for the time being.”

“AI is a computer system. Human health is not.”

“There’s so many that could have been shared in yesterday’s conference that are really excellent uses of AI… I heard a few that were kind of out there and if deployed too quickly could lead to an extinction event.”

