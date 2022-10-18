No Broadcast Today

There will be no broadcast of The Word From the Trenches today.

Still unable to come on the air. The platelet bio-weapon is being dealt with and as this is the second time we were attacked we know what we are doing. Of course you have to figure in the equation that if I’m going to get sick, I’m bound to have a molar on the top and a molar on the bottom turn abscess. Waiting on a call from the pharmacy and minutes are like hours, but I’m sure you’ve all got to enjoy the absolute torture of an abscess tooth.

I have to go to a doctor to get amoxicillin where as the rancher/poultry producer can inoculate his whole herd with one sick cow or one sick chicken as his excuse. This is what cost me my heart valve. These greedy industrial ranchers and poultry growers inoculating the entire herd with antibiotics which should be saved for the people, not to protect these bastards’ investment. I guarantee you the rancher or the poultry producer does not have to go through what I have to go through to get a bottle of antibiotics which should be available over the counter, with which I’m sure that anyone who has ever had a tooth turn abscess would agree.

Be back up as soon as I can.