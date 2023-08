Not only did physicians get bonuses for mass vaccination campaigns based on percentages of patients jabbed, they got an extra $50 per patient as an “incentive”. “your practice will receive $50 per Anthem member five years of age and older vaccinated by December 31, 2022.”

Not only did physicians get bonuses for mass vaccination campaigns based on percentages of patients jabbed, they got an extra $50 per patient as an “incentive”.

“your practice will receive $50 per Anthem member five years of age and older vaccinated by December 31, 2022.” pic.twitter.com/H2HoRZWyhh — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) August 12, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet