“Nowhere in the WORLD is seeing their standard of living COLLAPSE as fast as Canada”

“What is going on?”

“Why is the standard of living collapsing?”

“The reality is we are being destroyed slowly through INFLATION”

“We are told inflation is coming down, but if you pull up… pic.twitter.com/5PbuIWHp6I

— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) April 1, 2024