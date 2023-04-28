NYC to unleash FOOD POLICE to limit residents’ consumption in the name of “climate justice” by Ethan Huff

To fight the mythical bogeyman known as “climate change,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams has introduced a new food policing scheme that will track the “carbon footprint” of New Yorkers based on the types and quantities of foods they eat.

In order to achieve a food-based emissions reduction of 33 percent by the year 2030, Adams wants to closely track the food consumption habits of his city’s nearly nine million residents.

Adams announced the scheme this week along with his Mayor’s Office of Climate & Environmental Justice as part of the Big Apple’s ongoing pledge to stop “global warming” in its tracks.

During the announcement, the office published a chart depicting New York City’s annual greenhouse gas inventory, which supposedly tracks the carbon footprint of individual household food consumption.

As you might expect, the scheme targets meat and dairy products as “bad,” categorizing them as the worst contributors to climate warming. The solution, we are told, is to stop eating all meat and dairy and instead consume genetically engineered (GMO) “plant-based” [toxic] substances from a laboratory.

“It is easy to talk about emissions that are coming from vehicles and how it impacts our carbon footprint,” Adams said at the event. “But we now have to talk about beef.”

American Express partners with NYC to wage war on meat, dairy

In partnership with C40 Cities, the EcoData lab, and finance giant American Express, the Mayor’s Office of Climate & Environmental Justice put together the emissions chart from which Adams made his claims against meat and dairy products.

Adams, a vehement supporter of all things plant-based, also announced a new tracking system that will be run by Health + Hospitals, which is the name of his city’s public health care system.

This tracker will monitor each NYC household’s food consumption habits and patterns and publish the data on the same website where data on the city’s annual inventory of greenhouse gas sources is published.

“The addition lays out the greenhouse gas pollution involved in the production and consumption of goods, such as alcoholic beverages or apparel, whether or not those items are made in New York City,” reported Gothamist.

“It also examines the emissions tied to high-polluting services like air travel and lesser known contributors like health care.”

According to Adams, one-fifth of all greenhouse gas emissions in New York City comes from the foods New Yorkers are eating. By eating less meat and dairy and more Beyond Meat and [toxic] Impossible Foods, those emissions can be cut, Adams maintains.

This is really bad news for people who rely on meat and dairy for their own unique nutritional needs. It is also problematic for diabetics who, instead of having access to animal fats and meat for sustenance, will instead be driven towards sugary foods like fruit, which Adams says can replace meat and dairy.

Adams is basically assuming the role of city-wide nutritionist, even though he is not licensed as such – and in spite of the fact that nobody in New York consented to have him dictate their dietary habits.

“I don’t know if people are really ready for this conversation,” Adams admitted about the widespread pushback that is expected as he advances his plant-based agenda.

“The mayor of New York does not have the authority to force his vegan diet or other lifestyle choices on the people of New York, period,” responded someone in the comments. “Not today, not later, not even in a hundred thousand years’ time. This is not a legitimate function of government, and it never will be.”

