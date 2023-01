Olivia Teseniar was part of Moderna’s trial. After 2 yrs of serious adverse reactions she now has T-cell lymphoma and leukaemia. Her issues were omitted from Moderna’s submission to the FDA. She recorded her last meeting with the Principal Investigator of the trial. pic.twitter.com/HUXVC3TNMQ

— Popper (@Kukicat7) December 31, 2022