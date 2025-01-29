On his first day as Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth arrived at the Pentagon accompanied by an Israeli Jewish Secret Service agent.
3 thoughts on “On his first day as Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth arrived at the Pentagon accompanied by an Israeli Jewish Secret Service agent. Signs and messages that are not hidden from anyone”
The push is on to get us all to bend a knee and surrender to the “Israel First” paradigm. Everywhere you turn we are being directed to bow down and accept this ‘leadership’ of our lives. It’s so thick right now that they aren’t even trying to hide it. And, just my take, but as ever, it’s the ones who are going along that are our biggest problem. Again, just my take… our second biggest problem is our own stance on how much more we will allow. Some say, “It all happens because we allow it.” And the truth of that stings. But something inside says, “I didn’t allow it; I just couldn’t stop it.” And speaking of “allowing”… the one thing I know is that we’re not allowed to give up, not if we ever want to taste real freedom again, and enable our children and grandchildren to taste it.
This guy is the sleaziest Secretary of Defense I have ever seen. He should only cares for Zionism. This is nothing short of treason.
Hey man, I thought these were the illegals we were deporting, along with the Vatican ambassador types.