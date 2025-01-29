‘This Was Not The Enemy’: White House Says NJ Drones Were ‘Authorized’ by FAA for ‘Research’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The “mystery drones” that we were told late last year were launched from an “Iranian mothership” off the East Coast of the United States were actually “authorized” to fly by the FAA “for research and various other reasons,” according to the Trump White House.

From ABC News, “Trump says NJ drones were ‘authorized’ after suggesting Biden kept public ‘in suspense’ “:

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the mystery drones flown across New Jersey in late 2024 were “authorized to be flown by the FAA” in the first press briefing of President Donald Trump’s second administration. “I do have news directly from the president of the United States that was just shared with me in the Oval Office, from President Trump directly, an update on the New Jersey drones,” Leavitt said. “After research and study, the drones that were flying over New Jersey in large numbers were authorized to be flown by the FAA for research and various other reasons. Many of these drones were also hobbyists, recreational and private individuals that enjoy flying drones,” she added. “In time, it got worse due to curiosity. This was not the enemy.”

Here’s New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R) lying to the public and claiming the drones were launched from an “Iranian mothership” and presented a military threat.

Why would he spread that lie other than to propagandize the public for war with Iran?

Van Drew didn’t apologize for spreading the lie after the news came out on Tuesday and instead only thanked the Trump administration for stepping up “to provide the transparency we deserve.”

This is an unedited raw screenshot of his Twitter feed:

This story was just a repeat of the “spy balloon” hoax our government used to bash China that was also shown to be pure propaganda.