By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation
The “mystery drones” that we were told late last year were launched from an “Iranian mothership” off the East Coast of the United States were actually “authorized” to fly by the FAA “for research and various other reasons,” according to the Trump White House.
From ABC News, “Trump says NJ drones were ‘authorized’ after suggesting Biden kept public ‘in suspense’ “:
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the mystery drones flown across New Jersey in late 2024 were “authorized to be flown by the FAA” in the first press briefing of President Donald Trump’s second administration.
“I do have news directly from the president of the United States that was just shared with me in the Oval Office, from President Trump directly, an update on the New Jersey drones,” Leavitt said.
“After research and study, the drones that were flying over New Jersey in large numbers were authorized to be flown by the FAA for research and various other reasons. Many of these drones were also hobbyists, recreational and private individuals that enjoy flying drones,” she added. “In time, it got worse due to curiosity. This was not the enemy.”
Here’s New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R) lying to the public and claiming the drones were launched from an “Iranian mothership” and presented a military threat.
Why would he spread that lie other than to propagandize the public for war with Iran?
Van Drew didn’t apologize for spreading the lie after the news came out on Tuesday and instead only thanked the Trump administration for stepping up “to provide the transparency we deserve.”
This is an unedited raw screenshot of his Twitter feed:
This story was just a repeat of the “spy balloon” hoax our government used to bash China that was also shown to be pure propaganda.
One thought on “‘This Was Not The Enemy’: White House Says NJ Drones Were ‘Authorized’ by FAA for ‘Research’”
BULLSH$T BULLSH$T BULLSH$T!!!
If that was the case, they would have said this months and months ago. Why the secrecy and if they were just “hobbyists” (LMFAO!) then how come they were allowed to freely fly over restricted government airspace? And if they come out of water, then what “hobbyist” has the “hobby” money to build one that can fly faster than anything our jets can (at least Mach 24 or 30 even) and travel underwater?
Hobbyists, my ass!!!
LMFAO! What a joke. This is a clear case of cover-up/clean-up by the controllers. This is definitely one event that they just won’t declassify in this lifetime and will say whatever they can to make it go away. It may have worked in the 50s but not today. The people won’t back down on this. It will be revealed. The truth will come out.
Oh and don’t you just love Drew’s Holocaust Remembrance Day thing on his page right underneath his message.
Gee…I wonder who he really serves and who feeds that treasonous asshole his information? Could it be that his Iranian story was fed to him by his Zionist handlers? I THINK SO!!!!
God these people make me sick. The end can’t come soon enough for them.