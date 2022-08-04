One Dollar Bill

I just learned something new. Might be old news for some, but here is a picture of a pre-1968 one dollar bill (picture below). I compared it with a newer one dollar bill and three incredible things jumped out at me.

First, on the older bill the line at the bottom reads: “IN SILVER PAYABLE TO THE BEARER ON DEMAND.” On the newer bill, that’s simply GONE!!

Second, on the older bill at the top it reads: “SILVER CERTIFICATE,” while on the newer bill it reads: “FEDERAL RESERVE NOTE.”

And third, above the word UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, the older bill states, THIS CERTIFIES THAT THERE IS ON DEPOSIT IN THE TREASURY OF…” On the newer bill, completely GONE!!

So, you can’t use the dollar to, “on demand,” get its worth in silver; “Federal Reserve Notes” have nothing to do with silver; and there is NOTHING “on deposit” to back up the note.

I know we’ve been hearing about this for years, but today was the first time I saw such hard evidence. Anyhow, here is the pic of the older bill. Have fun comparing it to a newer one: