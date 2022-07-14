BREAKING: One of the most massive single groups we have ever witnessed cross illegally at the border is crossing into Eagle Pass, TX right now. The line of people went so far into the trees it’s hard to get a count. Hundreds upon hundreds. Coyotes guiding them in water. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/ZjZIygarAv
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 13, 2022
Posted: July 13, 2022
2 thoughts on “One of the most massive single groups we have ever witnessed cross illegally at the border is crossing into Eagle Pass, TX”
Forget all of those fed agencies mentioned, no one is coming to our rescue! Put some marksmanship in place and cherry pick.
It will just be target practice for me