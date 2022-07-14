One of the most massive single groups we have ever witnessed cross illegally at the border is crossing into Eagle Pass, TX

2 thoughts on “One of the most massive single groups we have ever witnessed cross illegally at the border is crossing into Eagle Pass, TX

  1. Forget all of those fed agencies mentioned, no one is coming to our rescue! Put some marksmanship in place and cherry pick.

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*