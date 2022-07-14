A Sad Bill Gates Makes a Huge Announcement

The Street – by Luc Olinga

Bill Gates is sad. The co-founder of software giant Microsoft (MSFT) – Get Microsoft Corporation Report turned philanthropist laments the direction the world is heading.

In a series of tweets, Gates lists what he calls “setbacks” over the past two years, as if to say that our world is regressing on so many issues.

“Several huge global setbacks over the past few years have left many people discouraged and wondering whether the world is destined to get worse,” the philanthropist posted on his account. “The pandemic is one of the biggest setbacks in history. The war on Ukraine is a gigantic tragedy for the entire world. The damage from climate change is already worse than most models predicted. The U.S. has taken a huge step backwards for gender equality and women’s health.”

The pandemic is one of the biggest setbacks in history. The war on Ukraine is a gigantic tragedy for the entire world. The damage from climate change is already worse than most models predicted. The U.S. has taken a huge step backwards for gender equality and women’s health. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) July 13, 2022

If the tone and the subject are sad, Gates nevertheless says he is optimistic for the future. For example, he says he believes that it is possible to find the path to progress.

$20 Billion More for Humanitarian Causes

“But I’m still optimistic. These setbacks are happening in the context of two decades’ worth of historic progress and I believe it is possible to mitigate the damage and get back to the progress the world was making,” the entrepreneur said.

