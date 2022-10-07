One of the Nord Stream 2 Pipelines Was Undamaged

Unz Review – by Paul Craig Roberts

According to Bloomberg News, the incompetent US military failed to blow up one of the lines of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Germany now has an opportunity to escape the energy deprivation the government has placed on Germany by ceasing to comply with US Russian sanctions and signing off on the opening of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

The only question is whether the German officials are paid enough by Washington to sacrifice the German economy for their own self-enrichment.

Of course, the US might return to the scene of its crime and finish off the line it missed, but this might finally provoke some retaliatory action from the Goody Two Shoes in the Kremlin.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-10-03/gazprom-ready-to-ship-gas-via-shelved-nord-stream-2-pipeline

