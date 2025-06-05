Palantir Exec: Pro-Palestine Protesters Are a ‘Domestic Terrorist Movement’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

In an interview with Fox Business on Monday, Palantir executive Mike Gallagher suggested that pro-Palestine protesters are a “domestic terrorist movement” which the state must use “all legal mechanisms” to shut down.

Whining about pro-Palestine protesters interrupting a Palantir event at the SCSP AI Expo in DC when he was on stage, Gallagher said: “They are not interested in free speech or freedom of exchange, they were intending to disrupt a free exchange of ideas.”

“These people are both incredibly uninformed, they’re brainwashed, but now they’ve become something much more, which is a dangerous movement — a domestic terrorist movement,” he said.

“We must use all legal mechanisms at our disposal to prevent people from being harmed, and I think politicians on left and right, everywhere in between, can come together around that basic, very fundamental American fact,” he added.

If you had any question about what Palantir intends to do with our data, it’s becoming abundantly clear their goal is to create a domestic Stasi.

Gallagher is a former GOP Rep. from Wisconsin who resigned after getting backlash for being a decisive vote against impeaching DHS head Alejandro Mayorkas in Feb 2024.

Despite announcing he would resign on April 19, 2024, “he later moved his resignation to April 20, 2024, so he could vote in favor of aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan,” his Wikipedia notes.

He was hired by Palantir right after.

During his time in Congress, Gallagher also pushed the TikTok ban explicitly to silence criticism of Israel.

As the New York Post reported on Oct 31, 2023:

[Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.)], who serves as chair of the House Select Committee on China, told The Post that TikTok “has become ground zero for disinformation and pro-Hamas propaganda” — and warned TikTok parent ByteDance’s ties to Beijing have made it difficult to separate organic viral trends from China-backed bots or influence campaigns. “We have zero visibility into whether the viral nature of this content is the result of user engagement, bot campaigns, or the CCP’s covert influence,” Gallagher said in a statement. “All of this illustrates the fundamental problem with TikTok: it is an avenue for the CCP to covertly inject any message it wants — particularly during a crisis — into the American bloodstream. We must act now to ban it.”

Open borders, mass surveillance, Israel First and a new domestic War on Terror are Palantir’s “values.”