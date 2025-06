Today in Jerusalem, some Israelis entered the Armenian Christian Quarter and spat in it. Incidents of spitting on Christians and their property have been skyrocketing in Jerusalem due to the lack of protection for Christians

Today in Jerusalem, some Israelis entered the Armenian Christian Quarter and spat in it. Incidents of spitting on Christians and their property have been skyrocketing in Jerusalem due to the lack of protection for Christians pic.twitter.com/17WbL7xw72 — Khalil Sayegh (@KhalilJeries) June 3, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet