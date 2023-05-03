Paris France, May 1 2023. The people of France are still fighting back against the fascist genocidal government.
This is not just over 2 years of extra work when you retire.
This is a rejection of the new world order. France is leading the way.
4 thoughts on “Paris May 1 2023 • The People Fight Back by Dylan Eleven”
Did a little search and found out that French gun ownership is among the highest in the world – The estimated total number of guns held by the people is around 10 million. … But other studies say that there may be as many 20 million weapons owned in a nation of 67 million people.
And I bet the true number is very much higher.
I applaud anyone involved in any effort to fight for freedom. That said, I looked at every single vid on the source page and it appears to be a true rising up against the tyranny, but with every foreign uprising it’s hard to get the full story. We know about color revolutions and the Soros camp stirring up the pot. We know about how both sides can be egged on and funded in order to create the chaos they need to bring in more control, martial law, and ultimately death and enslavement. But this could be real; I heard many shots fired.
What can I do but only involve myself in any conflict at home that steps on my life-given rights, in other words, a fight for The Bill of Rights. It covers all bases.
Side note: How much more outrage can a human being stand?!!
.
looks like a warm reception , welcome to the hell they tried to avoid and were telling you about
In Nam they were called crispy critters.
Man I love the French, no wonder Paine spent so much time in France. I am entranced by the scene of revolution.
“It is a long time,” repeated his wife; “and when is it not a long time? Vengeance and retribution require a long time; it is the rule.”
“It does not take a long time to strike a man with Lightning,” said Defarge.
“How long,” demanded madame, composedly, “does it take to make and store the lightning? Tell me.”
Defarge raised his head thoughtfully, as if there were something in that too.
“It does not take a long time,” said madame, “for an earthquake to swallow a town. Eh well! Tell me how long it takes to prepare the earthquake?”
“A long time, I suppose,” said Defarge.
“But when it is ready, it takes place, and grinds to pieces everything before it. In the meantime, it is always preparing, though it is not seen or heard. That is your consolation. Keep it.”