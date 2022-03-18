7 thoughts on “Pelosi reads a poem about Ukraine and Zelenskyy, then laughs

  1. A poem about snakes, written by a snake and read by another snake, with a surprise appearance by a special snake.

    .

    Reply

    1. Did you know Oprah Winfrey got busted for drugs in 1988? Ya they lifted her skirt and found a hundred pounds of crack.

      Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*