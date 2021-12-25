Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Vetoes GOP Bill Requiring School Course Materials To Be Posted Online

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf on Wednesday vetoed a bill that would allow parents to see what their kids are being taught in school.

From CBS Pittsburgh, “Gov. Tom Wolf Vetoes Republican Bill To Post School Course Materials Online”:

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a bill on Wednesday that would have required school districts to post information about textbooks, course material and state academic standards online. The Democratic governor said the legislation “politicizes what is being taught in our schools” and that state regulations already require public schools to provide similar material upon request. […] “This legislation is a thinly veiled attempt to restrict truthful instruction and censor content reflecting various cultures, identities, and experiences,” Wolf said in a veto message explaining his action. “My administration is committed to creating a safe learning environment for all students, and we will not take part in this dangerous and harmful imposition.”

Letting parents know the brainwashing their kids are being subjected to is only “dangerous” to the regime.

The anti-critical race theory rebellion only took place because parents teleworking from home got to witness first hand the brainwashing their kids were being subjected to.

