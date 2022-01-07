Pfizer Demands Military Bases as “collateral” for anticipated lawsuits over vax Injuries: India





November 16th, 2021.

Argentina and Brazil have rejected Pfizer’s demands they put up sovereign assets, including bank reserves, military bases and embassy buildings, as collateral for anticipated lawsuits over COVID vaccine injuries.

According to Pfizers agreement, the purchaser of their vaccines must also keep the terms of these contracts confidential for a period of 10 years.

***Leaked Government Big Pharma Vaccine Contracts***

These are the contracts governments across the world, including Australia, have signed with pharmaceutical companies. These are the contracts stipulating how many must be injected with the poison, the way it is to be imposed, and the sanctions for the countries who fail to follow through: like the loss of the country’s financial assets and their military bases. Our governments are under strict orders. A united people, standing up for freedom and demanding the sacking of the entire institution is in order.

“If you were wondering why #Ivermectin was suppressed, well, it is because the agreement that countries had with Pfizer does not allow them to escape their contract, which states that even if a drug will be found to treat COVID19 the contract cannot be voided.”

“Purchaser acknowledges that the Vaccine and materials related to the Vaccine, and their components and constituent materials are being rapidly developed due to the emergency circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to be studied after provision of the Vaccine to Purchaser under this Agreement.”

“Purchaser further acknowledges that the long-term effects and efficacy of the Vaccine are not currently known and that there may be adverse effects of the Vaccine that are not currently known.”

“Purchaser hereby agrees to indemnify, defend and hold harmless Pfizer, BioNTech, each of their Affiliates, contractors, sub-contractors, licensors, licensees, sub-licensees, distributors, contract manufacturers, services providers, clinical trial researchers, third parties to whom Pfizer or BioNTech or any of their respective Affiliates may directly or indirectly owe an indemnity based on the research …

“from and against any and all suits, claims, actions, demands, losses, damages, liabilities, settlements, penalties, fines, costs and expenses (including, without limitation, reasonable attorneys’ fees and other expenses of an investigation or litigation … arising out of, relating to, or resulting from the Vaccine …”