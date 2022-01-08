Houston Mother Charged After Stuffing Covid-Positive 13-Year-Old Child in Trunk of Car to ‘Prevent Herself From Getting Exposed to Virus’

A warrant was issued for a Houston mother who stuffed her Covid-positive teenager in the trunk of her car to ‘prevent herself from getting exposed’ to the China virus.

42-year-old Sarah Beam was at a Covid testing site on January 3 when officials learned her teen child was in the trunk of the car.

According to charging documents, Beam put her child in the trunk to prevent herself from being exposed to Covid.

Beam is facing child endangerment charges.

Fox News reported that Beam is a teacher at Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District and was placed on administrative leave.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office has charged a mother Friday after her teenage son was allegedly found in the trunk of her car. Details are limited but according to the DA’s office, Sarah Beam, 42, was at a COVID-19 testing site at Pridgeon Stadium on Falcon Rd on January 3 when officials were alerted her teenage child, 13, was in her car’s trunk. According to charging documents, Beam said her child was in the trunk because they had previously tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result, wanted to “prevent her[self] from getting exposed to possible COVID while driving [the child] to the stadium for additional testing.” Records also state an official witness with Cypress-Fairbanks ISD requested to see the child and that Beams “would not be receiving COVID testing until the child would be removed from the trunk of the vehicle and place[d] in the back seat of the vehicle.” The witness also called the police shortly thereafter but when she returned, found the 13-year-old to be in the backseat. During the investigation, surveillance footage corroborated the moment the child, who was reportedly unharmed, get out of the trunk and get in the passenger side back seat of the car.

