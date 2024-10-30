🇫🇷 Pfizer HQ in France surrounded by Protestors screaming “Assaassins” ‼️
The whole World continues to wake up to Pfizer’s crimes pic.twitter.com/G6aJV3zHFv
— Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) October 30, 2024
Pfizer HQ in France surrounded by Protestors screaming "Assaassins" ‼️ The whole World continues to wake up to Pfizer's crimes
“Surrounded”? Not quite. Looks like possibly 100 people from that deceptive low angle camera panning. Not attacking the sentiment or the effort of those there but let’s please have some honest reporting instead of overblown sensationalism – there’s enough of that everywhere else!
EDIT: Oh, I only just noticed when I first posted the comment it’s that same “Concerned Citizen” who posted the Irish rape rescue I commented on earlier! Interesting.