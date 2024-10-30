BREAKING: Armed suspect in custody after SWAT standoff at Atlanta Four Seasons Hotel

By Hannah Nightingale – The Postmillennial

Multiple streets were closed and a shelter-in-place order was issued in Atlanta as police investigated an armed person at the Four Seasons Hotel in Midtown. The suspect has since been arrested, Atlanta Police announced Tuesday afternoon.

Video at the scene showed law enforcement around the building as shots rang out in the streets.

An Atlanta Police officer told Atlanta News First that the suspect was believed to be armed with a large caliber rifle. Police reportedly responded to a “demented person” call, but have not revealed who made the call or what led up to it. A SWAT team was called to the area.

Just before 4 pm, the Atlanta Police Department issued a shelter-in-place order for citizens who live in the area. “Officers are investigating a person armed at 75 14th St NE. Please shelter in place or stay out the area. Citizens within site of the Four Seasons Hotel are advised to avoid any windows and rooms facing the area.” The order was lifted at 4:35 pm.

Sources told WSBTV that a man pulled a gun on another person on a high floor of the hotel. Sources also said that police at one point were able to see the unidentified suspect on a balcony, but they no longer had eyes on him.

Police said that the suspect threw a handgun off of the balcony but was still barricaded inside the hotel.