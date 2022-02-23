Pharmaceuticals Have Polluted Almost All Rivers Of The World Finds Major UK Study

A major UK study finds that pharmaceutical manufacturing sites is the primary contributors of drug contamination and has polluted almost all the rivers of the world.

According to recent study, pharmaceutical contamination of the world’s rivers is significantly more widespread than previously assumed, and now constitutes a worldwide hazard to environmental and human health.

A group of experts from York University in the United Kingdom collected over 1,000 water samples from 258 rivers in 104 nations and discovered that many of them had levels of therapeutic medications that were dangerously high.

Only two rivers in Iceland and one near a community in Venezuela were fully untouched by pharmaceutical contamination because their residents do not utilise modern medication.

Lahore, Pakistan; La Paz, Bolivia; and Addis Ababa, Ethiopia had the largest concentrations. The Kai Tak River in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) contained the most medications in a water sample, with 34 pharmaceuticals found.

