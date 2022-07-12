Philadelphia man turns table on robbery suspects, shoots after getting shot twice: police

Fox News

A Philadelphia man was seen on dramatic video turning the tables on two would-be armed robbers as he wrestled a gun away from one suspect and shot a second suspect who rushed him at gunpoint on Monday afternoon.

The attempted robbery took place just before 2 p.m. on the 4200 block of East Cheltenham Avenue in the city’s Wissinoming neighborhood, Philadelphia police said.

The 46-year-old victim, identified only as a Black male, was found lying at the intersection of Cheltenham and Erdrick Street with gunshot wounds to his buttocks and left ankle. He was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in stable condition.

Police released surveillance video that shows the victim and one suspect in a physical struggle that spills from a sidewalk into the street.

The victim wrestled the gun away from the first suspect, and while still on the ground, a second suspect runs from down the street and began firing, the video shows. The victim returned fire and appeared to strike the second suspect at least once.

Both suspects, whom police described as Hispanic males, retreated to a dark-colored SUV and fled south on Erdrick Street, according to authorities.

Officers recovered a weapon from the scene. No arrests have been made as of Tuesday afternoon.

The incident comes as Philadelphia continues to grapple with a citywide crime wave.

As of Sunday, citywide robberies involving a gun spiked 63.21% year-to-date, rising to 1,526 from 935 reported during the same period in 2021, according to public police statistics.

There have been 2,233 reported shooting incidents citywide year-to-date, a 6.59% increase compared to the 2,095 incidents reported during the same period last year, according to the data.

Citywide shooting victims also increased 4.24% to 1,229, up from 1,179 shooting victims during the same period in 2021, the public statistics show.

Meanwhile, the data shows citywide homicides were down 6.48% so far this year, falling from 293 murders reported during the same period in 2021 to 274.

Pics are here: https://www.foxnews.com/us/philadelphia-man-turns-table-robbery-suspects-shoots-getting-shot-twice-police