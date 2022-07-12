8 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – July 12, 2022

      1. Looks like the pasture we planted will be a total loss.
        People are selling their cattle for next to nothing, walk on a pasture and you can hear it crunch. Sad

  3. 83 degrees
    Mostly sunny and breezy
    Not humid.
    Another nice day.
    Woke up seeing two instead of one
    Shame on me.

