Planned Parenthood Wants to End the Idea of Virginity by Anthony Scott

Planned Parenthood’s latest statement on Twitter claims the concept of virginity is an outdated idea.

In a tweet, Planned Parenthood wrote, “The idea of virginity comes from outdated — let’s be real, patriarchal— ways of thinking that hurts everyone.”

Attached to the tweet was a picture of a billboard that read, “Virginity is a social construct.”

LOOK: