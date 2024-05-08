Dutch police raze Hamas supporters' camp at Amsterdam University and educate them. Education is important.pic.twitter.com/vq11YCW0Mj
— RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) May 7, 2024
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Dutch police raze Hamas supporters' camp at Amsterdam University and educate them. Education is important.pic.twitter.com/vq11YCW0Mj
— RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) May 7, 2024
One thought on “Police dealing with Dutch protesters”
Again they phrase this as “Hamas supporters.” We have to point this out EVERY TIME we see it!! They don’t want the spotlight on the GENOCIDE!!!
.