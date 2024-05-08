Teen dies after being shot in the head by assailant on Citibike in downtown Manhattan: report

By The Post Millennial A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head on a Soho street in downtown Manhattan on Tuesday, with the alleged assailant taking off on a Citibike after the attack. The boy was rushed to the Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

NYPD has begun looking for suspects in the case. The shooting happened just before 2:30 pm. The shooting as reported by the NY Post, may have been related to school.

Video from Citizen app showing aftermath of teen boy shot, killed in downtown Manhattan:

A motive was not yet known, though sources revealed that there had been an argument between two group of girls earlier in the day that may have led to the shooting.

After the shooting, the victim went down an alley way next to the Dominick Hotel on Spring Street, only steps from the Chelsea Career and Technical Education High School.

This is a developing story.