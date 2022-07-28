A poll conducted by University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics shows nearly one-third of American voters believe they may have to take up arms against the United States government.
The poll of 1,000 registered voters was conducted from “May 19 to May 23 among 1,000 registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.53 percentage points,” The Hill reports.
“Republican pollster Neil Newhouse and Democratic pollster Joel Benenson with input from students at the [Institute of Politics]” conducted the survey.
On July 24, the Hill reported the pollsters found that “twenty-eight percent of all voters, including 37 percent of gun owners, agreed ‘it may be necessary at some point soon for citizens to take up arms against the government.’”
When responses were broken down by party affiliation, the poll showed 33 percent of Republican voters and 35 percent of Independent voters believe it may be necessary to take up arms.
One in every five Democrat voters believe they may have to take up arms as well.
The poll shows that nearly half of American voters–49 percent–agree with the statement that they “more and more feel like a stranger in my own country.”
A majority of American voters agree with the statement claiming the United States government is “corrupt and rigged against everyday people like me.” While this view was most prominent among Republicans and self-identified conservatives, even “51 percent of voters who call themselves ‘very liberal’ also agreed.”
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/07/25/poll-nearly-one-third-voters-believe-they-may-have-take-arms-against-united-states-government/
8 thoughts on “Poll: Nearly One-Third of Voters Believe They May Have to Take Up Arms Against the United States Government”
Hahahahahahaha. Voters!! Hahahaha. They know they have to say something about people being fed up with this corporation that calls itself government, so they say what holds up the the very system they say the people want to fight. Gee, thanks, Breitbart. How about next time saying most American Nationals are ready to fight this communist tyranny and defend The Bill of Rights, and maybe add, they know that voting is a sham. How about it?
.
in their defense.. if a third of VOTERS feel that way.. that should give everyone an idea how the rest of us feel. 34% voters and 100% of us.. who 100% DON’T VOTE! that’s 67% that they KNOW and the 3rd leftover… well.. that’s a grab bag of special needs “groups” and by my estimation 30mln people work for government at all levels of all branches.. the 3rd leftover is not going to be able to fill “the elites” needs. they depend on govt for every day survival.
I resent them for validating voting as legitimate, or voters as a meaningful voice. And I resent them for even speaking “Republicans/Democrats.” They’re holding up the lie. As for “voters”… If they worship at that alter, they are also holding up the lie. No quarter granted for the oppressors and their hierarchical structures.
.
Nearly one hundred percent of nonvoters are ready.
Bingo
There isn’t one voter that truly believes that. If they did, they would unregister to vote in their fraudulent elections.
Bingo!
.
Whats this vote thing?
I am under the impression the guberment just does what ever it wants and the media covers for them.
Im looking forward to this fall when the state of Oregon announces that a majority of Oregonians voted to take away my rights. That will be fun.