Pro-Israel Group Paid Students $250 Each to Attend ‘March for Israel’ Event in DC

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The “Israel on Campus Coalition” offered college students $250 “microgrants” to attend the “March for Israel” event in Washington, DC on Tuesday.

“The ‘Israel on Campus Coalition’ is funded by ‘pro-Israel’ billionaires such as Bernie Marcus, founder of Home Depot, and Jan Koum, founder of WhatsApp,” Michael Tracey reported.

The Israel on Campus Coalition’s website says they “allocated all funding” for the event to pay for “thousands” of students to go to the event and encouraged young people to check back later as they pay for students to take part in other “pro-Israel initiatives” on college campuses.

Whereas Americans are getting canceled for attending pro-Palestine events (and immigrants are getting threatened with having their US visas canceled), you can get paid to attend astroturfed pro-Israel events.

An undercover Al Jazeera documentary from 2016 found that pro-Israel groups were paying tens of thousands of dollars to shills to take part in pro-Israel protests on American college campuses:

They were specifically targeting the Students for Justice in Palestine, which was recently banned by Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida as well as Brandeis University and Columbia University (First Amendment be damned).

The most viral moment from Tuesday’s event was when Van Jones, after giving a speech praising Jews for leading the civil rights movement in America, got booed and chanted down for saying he’s a “peace guy” and “prays for peace” on all sides.

“I pray for peace — no more rockets from Gaza and no more bombs falling down on the people of Gaza. God, protect the children,” Van Jones said before being drowned out by the crowd chanting, “No Ceasefire!”

Tracey shared more highlights from Tuesday’s astroturfed event:

A leaked document from the Israeli Intelligence Ministry and a column from two powerful Israeli Knesset members in the Wall Street Journal both confirmed that Israel plans to foist all their refugees on the West after completing their ethnic cleansing operation in Gaza.