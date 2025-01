BOOM 💥💥

Professor Stephen Evans just told us that NONE of @opensafely‘s data has been verified by its own authors. None of those patients may be real.

It’s the tip of the iceberg of the COVID observational study scam uncovered in #PennGate.

Not one single paper from Oxford… https://t.co/i4VXTeNjII pic.twitter.com/HrmwSgSWrB

— Jikkyleaks 🐭 (@Jikkyleaks) January 26, 2025