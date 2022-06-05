Protesters Occupy NYC Bookstore After Asked For Vaccine Proof

A scuffle broke out at a New York City bookstore after activists were denied entry for refusing to provide proof of COVID vaccination.

Video of the incident shows protesters refusing to leave the People’s Forum bookstore after the venue demanded to see their COVID vaccine cards.

“We’re not leaving! We’re not leaving!” one protester shouted.

#HappeningNow at the people's forum book store in NYC. Activists against mandates protest the book store after they were asked to see Vax cards to enter the store

This footage was sent to me by someone at the store. The NYPD just arrived, this is an ongoing situation #NYC pic.twitter.com/PRlOJHTw62 — Viral News NY (@ViralNewsNYC) June 3, 2022

A line of masked patrons and counter-protesters formed a blockade preventing the activists from venturing further into the store.

The video ends as a pair of NYPD officers enter the building while maskers chant “Leave!” to the freedom activists.

No arrests were reportedly made.

Here a person from the people's forum asking the NYPD for help and to kick protesters out pic.twitter.com/Y8TM4ILgXl — Viral News NY (@ViralNewsNYC) June 4, 2022

Authorities in NYC advise mask-wearing in NYC, but they are not required, and vaccine passports are no longer mandatory for indoor venues as of March.

That’s not stopping some paranoid businesses from continuing to impose vaccine passports and masks despite low coronavirus deaths and cases.

But this video indicates that the people are tired of the unjustified COVID tyranny and just want freedom to return to their city.

