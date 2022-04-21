Psaki Admits Forced Masking on Planes is About Preserving Power

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday admitted forced masking on planes had nothing to do with science or keeping people from getting infected with Covid.

Virtually everyone knows masks don’t work.

The Biden Regime knows masks don’t work and Psaki admitted it’s all about power.

A Trump-appointed federal judge on Monday declared Biden’s travel mask mandate unlawful.

The Biden regime’s DOJ on Tuesday announced they will appeal Monday’s mask mandate ruling for commercial air travel if the CDC decides to keep the mask mandates in place.

White House reporters asked Jen Psaki if the Biden DOJ will appeal a ruling on the federal mask mandate.

“The Department of Justice has indicated that they would appeal, not just because they think it’s entirely reasonable…but because they think for current and future public health crises, uh, we want to preserve that authority for the CDC to have in the future,” Psaki said.

“Our focus here was seeing what power we had to preserve,” Psaki said.

So it’s not about science.

VIDEO:

PSAKI: "Our focus here was seeing what power we had to preserve" forced masking on airplanes. pic.twitter.com/OV98Nh1g1j — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 20, 2022

