Rancher Blows Whistle On mRNA Vaccine Testing In Livestock

By Niamh Harris – The People’s Voice

An American rancher is warning that regulators are beginning to mandate an experimental mRNA vaccine for livestock that will then be processed as meat.

In a social media post, the unnamed rancher raised the alarm saying:

“Let’s dig into the statistics sheet about mRNA vaccines in live animals and why this is a concern not only as a consumer, but as a producer as well”….

“They took 525 hogs, injected them with a live mRNA vaccine and in 21 days, these were the statistics. 25 of them suffered from death, 55 of them became so anorexic that they were near death, 20 of them suffered from lameness, 12 of them suffered from loss of condition, and 25 more of them had near-death symptoms.”

He continued: “So we have 70% of these animals that are gonna be okay to an extent, and then we have 30% of them that either have died or have near death symptoms.”

“They did autopsies on the ones that had passed away, and they still found remnants of the live virus vaccine inside the meat of these animals, so from a consumer standpoint we have to worry about a live virus being inside of our meat that we’re putting inside of our bodies, and as a producer standpoint, we have to worry about the health of our animals that can ultimately destroy us, destroy our herd, and destroy our business altogether.”

He then added: “Let’s get this information out there and make people aware. And as always, guys, buy American and buy local”.

InfoWars reports: the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has been looking the other way on the use of mRNA vaccines in meat production categorized as “organic”, according to agribusiness watchdog group OrganicEye.

“The impetus for us to act now is the impending introduction of vaccines for livestock produced using mRNA technology similar to that used by Pfizer and Moderna to produce their respective versions of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine,” stated Mark Kastel, executive director of the Wisconsin-based group.

“There is a continuing controversy in the country concerning this new technology and we should work to preserve organics as the last safe haven for eaters who want to secure a truly ‘natural’ diet,” he added.