Raytheon in McKinney, Texas

Check this out. War is a racket. Probably our missing Ukrainian money.

Raytheon in McKinney, TX looks like it’s expanding their facilities all of a sudden. To the left of the constructed building is a whole facility about the same size as that one and has been in existence for years. Unfortunately the trees are in the way of my shot, so I couldn’t grab the footage if it.

As if the sickos need another facility to create their weapons of war while the rest of us live in the streets and go hungry.

Disgusting.