Repeat offender released after arrest for sucker punching Brooklyn woman in the face, breaking her jaw

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

On Tuesday, a Hispanic woman was viciously attacked in Brooklyn by a violent repeat offender who was arrested but immediately released from jail due to New York City’s progressive bail policies.

Dulce Pichardo, 57, recanted the harrowing incident to ABC 7 News and explained that she was punched in the face by a man in an unprovoked attack while walking down Grand Avenue near Dean Street around 5 pm. She was left with a broken jaw and permanent damage to her lower lip.

Pichardo’s teeth were also knocked out during the attack and she might need to have surgery, she said.

NYPD arrested Franz Jeudy, 33, in connection to the attack after the victim’s brother, who owns a restaurant in the area, chased him down with the help of an employee.

Jeudy was charged with misdemeanor assault, which according to NYC law, makes him ineligible for bail and he was immediately released back out onto the street. Additionally, Jeudy has an extensive criminal history and has been arrested on seven prior assault charges, per ABC 7.

The incident left Pichardo on edge. She explained that she now crosses the street every time she sees a man walking in her direction as a safety precaution.

“I’m not going to be close to nobody. I’m very afraid. I tell my son where I’m going,” said Pichardo. X owner Elon Musk weighed in on the attack and wrote on X: “Something is deeply wrong with the justice system.” This is just the latest among many similar incidents that have occurred in New York City in recent months, where women are being randomly attacked by men while walking down city streets.