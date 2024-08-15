REVEALED: Disney funds puberty blockers, sex changes for employees’ children

By Hayden Cunningham – The Postmillennial

The latest investigation by James O’Keefe’s O’Keefe Media Group (OMG) has uncovered that The Walt Disney Company is funding puberty blockers for children through its employee healthcare plans.

Internal documents obtained by OMG from a Disney insider reveal that the company offers healthcare plans that include sex change treatments for employees’ children, labeling them as “gender-affirming and non-binary care for children and adolescents.” These treatments, available through Cigna Healthcare, include counseling, prescriptions, referrals, and puberty blockers for minors who identify as transgender.

“Through Cigna Healthcare, Disney employees have access to these treatments, including counseling, prescriptions, referrals, and puberty blockers for minors. This process starts with referrals from healthcare providers and is fully covered under Disney’s medical plan with Cigna,” O’Keefe explained.

“The Walt Disney Company is paying for puberty blockers that sterilize children and completely change the course of their body forever,” O’Keefe stated.

This revelation is part of a broader series of exposés by OMG, dubbed “The Disney Files,” which investigates Disney’s internal policies and communications, particularly its promotion of DEI initiatives and radical gender theory for children.

Last month, a whistleblower from Disney provided O’Keefe with internal documents proving that the company has a long history of pushing an LGBTQ agenda onto children. These documents allegedly revealed Disney’s promotion of LGBTQ children’s events, which included controversial activities such as “naked men, maps of Disney-sponsored pride parades nationwide, Disney’s covert partnership with ‘Zebra Youth,’ a program supporting LGBTQ youth ages 13-24, and messages about polysexual virtual hangouts.”

OMG has also revealed that Disney’s marketing creative director, a drag queen named Amit Gurnani who goes by the name “Genie,” has created LGBTQ programming aimed at young children.