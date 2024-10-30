REVEALED: Kamala Harris posed for pics, celebrated San Francisco Pride with Catholic-mocking drag queen from Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence

By David Krayden – The Post Millennial

A high-profile conservative Catholic group is demanding that Vice President Kamala Harris denounce the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence,” a drag queen group, after it has been revealed that Harris posed with a member at a pride parade in San Francisco in 2019.

CatholicVote released an ad on Monday showing how Harris posed with the a drag queen from the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence in 2019, per Fox News. The drag group wears clothing suggesting they are nuns, lauding the LGBTQ+ agenda while belittling Christian symbols and sacraments.

The member of the group Harris posed with is LGBTQ activist “Sister Roma,” who is a gay pornography director and has reportedly been the “Master of Ceremonies” on stage for SF Pride and the Castro Street Fair and Easter in the Park and apparently has hosted the “infamous Hunky Jesus Contest,” per Fox News.

CatholicVote President Brian Burch called the group “one of the most vile, bigoted and offensive anti-Catholic organizations in America,” in an interview with the outlet. The group has always denied it sows hatred against Roman Catholics even while it mocks their faith.

“They’ve used the crucifix as a sex prop, mocked the Virgin Mary and used Christian symbols as sex toys,” Burch told Fox News Digital in an interview. “And yet, Kamala Harris proudly stood with them and their founder. We are calling on Kamala Harris to disavow this highly offensive anti-Catholic hate group,” Burch told reporters.

The 30-second ad shows the drag queens showing lewd displays in combination with such symbols as the cross while the narration accuses the group of acting in “imitation of Roman Catholic nuns that intentionally mock and degrade Christians.” The ad notes that, “Kamala Harris stands with they/them, not with you.”

It was reported by Fox News that CatholicVote said it will text the ad to one million Catholic voters in swing states as well as 750,000 subscribers on its email list.

Some Christians have also taken offense to other messaging from the Harris camp. Christians are a vital voting block for anyone presuming to win a presidential election. In response to a shout of “Jesus is Lord” at a campaign stop, Harris suggested the people who said it were at “the wrong rally,” provoking backlash from people of faith.

The vice president did not attend the annual Al Smith dinner that benefits Catholic charities in person, sending a video instead – that was roundly booed by the audience and condemned by former President Donald Trump, who did attend. Smith was the first Roman Catholic nominated for president by a major political party: the Democratic Party.

Yet despite the pushback from the religious community, Harris implied Sunday that making her the next president was part of doing God’s work on earth. “In just nine days, we have the power to decide the fate of our nation for generations to come. And on this day, then on this beautiful Sunday morning, I am reminded God expects us to help Him,” Harris said, as some in the audience laughed and others clapped. “We got work to do,” she added.