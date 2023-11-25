RIGHT NOW: people are out in front of @AIPAC president Michael Tuchin’s house in Los Angeles for a holiday wake up call!
AIPAC spends tens of millions to control pro-genocide congressmembers. Fuck your holiday baby killer! #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/SzKVMDZesB
— People’s City Council – Los Angeles (@PplsCityCouncil) November 23, 2023
Posted: November 25, 2023
Categories: Videos
One thought on “RIGHT NOW: people are out in front of @AIPAC president Michael Tuchin’s house in Los Angeles for a holiday wake up call!”
So now they’re going to residences. A step forward?
For the young ones, my family Thanksgiving had the backdrop of the Macy’s Parade. And lo and behold out come the anti-Iz protesters. Hmmm… what to say to the kids? Well, talk about a teaching moment…!!
“So, you’re upset that some are spoiling the parade? You feel discomfort? Now imagine how the kids being bombed feel.”
It started like that and led to The Bill of Rights. The teenagers found out more of what Grandma and Grandpa are about. Hardest of times brings opportunity.
