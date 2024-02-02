RNC using donor list as collateral for $10 million line of credit: report

By Hannah Nightingale – The Postmillennial

A new report has revealed that the committee members with the Republican National Committee (RNC) on Wednesday were informed that the $10 million line of credit the group’s executive committee is seeking will be “collateralized with the RNC donor list.”

“Multiple sources tell me that the RNC Winter Meeting today committee members were told that the $10 million line of credit the RNC Executive Committee is seeking ($5 million of which is used in the proposed 2024 budget) will be collateralized with the RNC donor list,” RedState’s Jennifer Van Laar reported.

The revelation comes as a new report showed how the RNC has spent $1.5 million on floral arrangements, private jets, and media consultants, while the Democratic National Committee (DNC) focused spending on state parties and get out the vote text messaging.

Figures were taken from the Federal Election Commission, showing expenditures between Oct. 2022 and Nov. 2023.

The RNC spent over $250,000 on limousines compared to the DNC, which only spent about $7,000. Office supply expenses, similarly, were much higher than the DNC’s, with the RNC spending nearly $300,000 versus $45,000 at the DNC during the time frame.

The DNC spent more than the RNC in categories related to voters and state parties, with the DNC spending $235,865 on voter file maintenance compared to the RNC’s $39,223. Also, the DNC spent over $1.6 million on “get out the vote” texting compared to the $86,019 spent by the RNC. In addition, the DNC transferred around $10 million more to state parties, transferring $23,835,437 compared to the RNC’s $13,800,200.

The RNC’s winter meeting is currently taking place in Las Vegas, going from January 30 to February 3.