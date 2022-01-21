ROCK STAR DEATH Was Meat Loaf vaccinated?

The Sun

MEAT LOAF fans around the world are mourning the death of the beloved singer.

The rock legend has sadly passed away aged 74 leaving his family devastated.

Was Meat Loaf vaccinated?

Born Marvin Lee Aday on September 27, 1947, the singer sadly passed away on January 20, 2021.

It is unknown if Meat Loaf was vaccinated against Covid.

According to sources at TMZ, Meat Loaf was “outspoken about Covid”.

The outlet added their sources said he had been “railing with people in Australia recently about vaccine mandates”.

What was Meat Loaf’s cause of death?

TMZ reported Meat Loaf died from Covid – although these claims are yet to be confirmed.

They claim he was due to attend a business dinner a few days before his death, but the meeting was cancelled because he became seriously ill with Covid.

TMZ say their sources claim his condition “quickly became critical”.

In a heartbreaking tribute posted on the star’s official Facebook page, it was revealed the star passed away with wife Deborah by his side.

The statement read: “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side.

“Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.”

They added: “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.

“We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”

Did Meat Loaf have any underlying health issues?

Meat Loaf had spoken openly about health issues that had plagued him.

Notably his asthma, which caused him to collapse on stage during a concert in Pittsburgh in 2011.

In 2003 he also collapsed at Wembley Arena and was admitted to hospital.

The singer “collapsed from exhaustion due to a prolonged viral infection”, a spokesman for his record label, Mercury, said at the time.

They added that it was “not life-threatening”.

