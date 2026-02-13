You will never see this on CNN: Ryan Grim exposes and proves that Jeffrey Epstein was running a honeypot operation directly for the Israeli government. pic.twitter.com/oNJc2at1xR
— Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) February 12, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
You will never see this on CNN: Ryan Grim exposes and proves that Jeffrey Epstein was running a honeypot operation directly for the Israeli government. pic.twitter.com/oNJc2at1xR
— Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) February 12, 2026